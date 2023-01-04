Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points and Miles Kelly added 20 to help Georgia Tech stun No. 12 Miami 76-70 on Wednesday in Atlanta to end the Hurricanes’ nine-game winning streak.
It is Georgia Tech’s first win over a ranked team since beating No. 15 Florida State in the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
Terry was 8-for-13 from the field, 4-for-5 from 3-point range, with six rebounds. Kelly had three 3-pointers and was 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Terry scored four points in an 12-0 Georgia Tech run in the final 4:12 to close the game. The Yellow Jackets took the lead for good on a putback by Deivon Smith with 1:23 left and iced it when Kelly scored the final four points of the run to end Tech’s two-game losing streak to Miami.
Miami (13-2, 4-1 ACC) got 17 points and eight rebounds from Norchad Omier, who fouled out, and 17 points from Jordan Miller. Nijel Pack scored 13 points, sinking three 3-pointers.
The Hurricanes had won seven straight conference games on the road.
Georgia Tech (8-6, 1-3) also got 14 points and six rebounds from Debo Coleman and 10 points and six rebounds from Jalon Moore.
Georgia Tech used a 14-2 run to take a 10-point lead when Kelly’s 3-pointer made it 21-11 at 12:01 of the first. The Yellow Jackets led by as many as 12 before the break, but Miami closed the half with an 10-2 run and cut the lead to 39-35 at the break.
Miami was able to tie the game at 41-41, the first of five second-half ties. The Hurricanes took the lead on a three-point play by Wooga Poplar at 9:52 and didn’t give up the lead until there was 2:15 remaining.
Georgia Tech plays at Florida State on Saturday. Miami does not play until Jan. 11, when it hosts Boston College.
