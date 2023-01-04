DK9_3735-1024x683.jpg
Georgia Tech Athletics

Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points and Miles Kelly added 20 to help Georgia Tech stun No. 12 Miami 76-70 on Wednesday in Atlanta to end the Hurricanes’ nine-game winning streak.

It is Georgia Tech’s first win over a ranked team since beating No. 15 Florida State in the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.