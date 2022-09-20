For Georgia Tech, the focus is no longer solely on its last football game, a 42-0 hammering at home by No. 20 Ole Miss on Saturday, but on what has transpired over the Yellow Jackets' last four games against Power 5 opponents.

Georgia Tech has been outscored by an almost unfathomable margin of 183-10. The Yellow Jackets ended last season with a 55-0 loss to No. 8 Notre Dame and 45-0 thumping by No. 1 Georgia before opening this season with a 41-10 loss to No. 4 Clemson and its latest debacle against the Rebels.

