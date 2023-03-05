D9K_0809-1024x683.jpg

Georgia Tech's Angelo DiSpigna leads off during a March 5, 2023 game against Georgia at Coolray Field.

 Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech

LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 16 Georgia Tech baseball outlasted Georgia on the mound, taking the 4-1 win on Sunday in front of 8,000-plus at Coolray Field in the 20th annual Spring Classic for the Kids, benefitting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. 

The Yellow Jackets (10-2) got a fine start from right-hander Jackson Finley, who limited the Bulldogs (9-3) to just one run on two hits in four innings, striking out four overall. Righty Ben King (2-0) then came in to pitch the fifth, sixth and seventh, surrendering just two hits and no walks while punching out three to get his second decision of the year.

