LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 16 Georgia Tech baseball outlasted Georgia on the mound, taking the 4-1 win on Sunday in front of 8,000-plus at Coolray Field in the 20th annual Spring Classic for the Kids, benefitting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
The Yellow Jackets (10-2) got a fine start from right-hander Jackson Finley, who limited the Bulldogs (9-3) to just one run on two hits in four innings, striking out four overall. Righty Ben King (2-0) then came in to pitch the fifth, sixth and seventh, surrendering just two hits and no walks while punching out three to get his second decision of the year.
Sophomore right-hander Terry Busse then earned his fifth save of the season, pitching six outs to close — five of which were strikeouts.
In the pitching duel, hits came at a premium, but Tech managed to get five. Angelo DiSpigna drove in two runs on a key single to right field after Nico Senese singled, Jett Lovett walked and Jake DeLeo reached on a fielder’s choice without an out recorded.
Drew Compton returned for his first game since Opening Weekend to pinch hit and DH, drawing a bases loaded RBI walk in his first at-bat. Nicholas Romano also added a key insurance run on a sac fly to plate Jack Rubenstein. DeLeo, Rubenstein and Finley all recorded hits on the day.
Georgia, which won the first two games of the weekend series, was led by Charlie Condon, who was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Starter Nolan Crisp (1-1) received the loss after allowing two runs on two hits in two innings of work.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
