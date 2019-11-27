Greater Atlanta Christian graduate Tyler Cooksey will finish his career at Georgia Tech on Saturday. He will leave an imprint on the program that will last for years, even if the numbers don’t reflect it.
Cooksey is one of only eight active seniors, a small number compared to most other major college programs. But first-year coach Geoff Collins said that group will always be revered because it laid what he hopes will be a firm foundation for future success.
The players will be honored as part of the annual Senior Day celebration prior to Saturday’s game against the University of Georgia.
Cooksey was one of the first who knocked on Collins’ office door and volunteered to switch from linebacker to play tight end. Cooksey has played all 11 games, doesn’t have a catch, but has a tackle on special teams.
“I can’t say enough about (Cooksey) and his impact on special teams, but what he means to the foundation of this program,” Collins said. “Just his energy level, his buy-in, his unselfishness every single day when he comes into the program. Being a great teammate is the highest honor you can have in our culture and Tyler will always be remembered that way.”
Cooksey was also the only player chosen to twice wear the No. 90 jersey set aside to honor the memory of Brandon Adams, who died in the spring.
The other seniors are offensive linemen Scott Morgan and Brad Morgan, defensive lineman Brentavious Glanton, defensive back Christian Campbell, running back Omahri Jarrett, flex Nathan Cottrell, tight end Tyler Davis and offensive lineman Jared Southers.
“It’s not lost on me how much these guys mean to this program, to the foundation being set in the culture,” Collins said. “I’m trying to enjoy as much of the time as possible with them and cherish every single minute that I get to coach them.”
Injuries caused Brad Morgan to stop playing this season, although he has remained active as a quasi-assistant coach, and Scott Morgan has been a reserve. Jarrett has played eight games and has no rushing attempts.
Glanton has been nicked up, but has played 11 games and has 14 total tackles, 2.5 for loss and one sack. Campbell has played 11 games, with 38 tackles (No. 5 on the team) and forced the North Carolina State quarterback to throw wildly on a two-point conversion that preserved last week’s win.
Cottrell has played in every game, but has only one rushing attempt. He ran for 362 yards as a junior and 271 yards as a sophomore, but accepted a switch to a new position knowing he would rarely touch the ball. Cottrell has instead expended maximum effort as a gunner on special teams, where he has eight tackles on punt and kickoff coverage.
“I’m proud of him, understanding his offensive role isn’t as large as maybe he would like, but his unselfish nature and being one of the elite gunners in college football on kickoffs and punts has been special,” Collins said.
Davis and Southers are graduate seniors who never fail to draw praise from Collins. Davis, who transferred from UConn, and Southers, who transferred in from Vanderbilt, have started every game and will leave an impact on the program, despite only being there for one year.
“The way they’ve come into this program as grad transfers and just embodied everything that we believe in and passed that on and educated the young guys how to be at an elite program and how to take of your bodies, handle your business and prepare to play at a high level on Saturdays,” Collins said. “I’m just really proud of them.”
The team will also honor Adams, the defensive lineman who died in the spring. The staff has gone to great lengths to keep Adams’ memory alive and last week hosted a clothing drive in his honor.