Georgia Tech football will square off with Atlantic Coast Conference foe Louisville in the 2023 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Peach Bowl, Inc. announced on Wednesday.
The contest, which will be played on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, is part of Georgia Tech’s six-year partnership with AMB Sports + Entertainment to play one home game annually at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the state-of-the-art home of the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, less than a mile from Georgia Tech’s campus.
Like each of the six home games that Tech will play at MBS from 2021-26 (which also includes the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game versus Clemson), the 2023 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will be included in Georgia Tech’s season-ticket packages and GT season-ticket members will have priority access to preferred seating options (including premium seating), as well as parking.
“We’re proud to add another Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game to our six-year series of home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “In addition to the excitement that playing in one of the world’s best sports venues affords to our student-athletes and fans, being a part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game gives us the chance to display our program, our institution and our city to what is always a large national television audience. We thank Peach Bowl, Inc. and AMB Sports + Entertainment for the opportunity and are looking forward to bringing Georgia Tech football to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”
With the announcement that Georgia Tech will face Louisville at MBS 2023, opponents are now set for three of the Yellow Jackets’ six home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium through 2026:
2021 – Date/opponent TBA
2022 – Sept. 5 (Labor Day) vs. Clemson – Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game
2023 – Sept. 2 vs. Louisville – Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game
2024 – Oct. 19 vs. Notre Dame
2025 – Date/opponent TBA
2026 – Date/opponent TBA
“We couldn’t be more excited that another one of our six upcoming home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is going to be the 2023 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game versus Louisville,” Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins said. “It’s another great opportunity for Georgia Tech and our student-athletes to showcase our program and our culture in the world’s premier football stadium, in one of college football’s premier games and in the heart of downtown Atlanta, less than a mile from our campus.”
Georgia Tech’s six-game series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was originally scheduled to be a five-game series beginning in 2020 versus Notre Dame. However, when the 2020 game was moved to Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech and AMB Sports + Entertainment added two years to their partnership, giving the Yellow Jackets six games at MBS from 2021-26. The date and opponent for Tech’s 2021 game at MBS will be determined after the ACC finalizes its conference schedule in the coming months.
