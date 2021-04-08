Georgia Tech baseball veteran infielder and right-handed pitcher Austin Wilhite, a Buford grad, was selected for his work on and off the field as a candidate for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award, it was announced Thursday.
In total, 30 NCAA baseball student-athletes were named to the list, classifying as an NCAA Division I senior who have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete.
Wilhite contributed immediately upon arrival at shortstop and second base, starting his career at Georgia Tech as a 2017 freshman all-American and all-ACC freshman selection after playing all 55 games at shortstop. Since then, his absence has been rarer than his presence in the infield, playing his 200th game on March 21 this year and making his 200th start a week later on March 28. He’s also proved effective as a relief and closing pitcher in five appearances.
Since 2002, Wilhite ranks seventh at Georgia Tech with 115 double plays turned in his career and fifth with 520 assists in his career.
Off the field, Wilhite made Dean’s List for the Fall of 2020 and has been an avid volunteer with Toys for Tots for six years.
The 30 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists in May, who will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will then be voted on by media, coaches and fans, with the Senior CLASS Award winner being announced during the 2021 College World Series in June
