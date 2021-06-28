Georgia Tech softball and coach Aileen Morales announced the official signing of Michigan transfer Chandler Dennis to the program on Monday.
Upon joining the Yellow Jackets, Dennis, a North Gwinnett grad, will return close to home. The right-handed hurler will arrive on The Flats with three years of eligibility remaining after spending her first two collegiate seasons in Ann Harbor, Mich., including a shortened freshman campaign due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Over her two-year stint with the Wolverines, Dennis made five appearances in the circle, including one start, as she tossed 7 1/3 innings and picked up a pair of strikeouts. Dennis made her collegiate debut in relief as a freshman in 2020 against Iowa State and has since taken the circle against two ranked opponents in No. 22 South Carolina and No. 2 Washington.
The slinger also saw action in the field and at the plate in a combined eight games, earning two starts and knocking a two-RBI double. The hit marked Dennis’ first hit of her collegiate career and came in heroic fashion as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth of a 6-3 win over Northwestern.
Prior to the collegiate ranks, Dennis graduated from North Gwinnett High School following a decorated career. As a sophomore in 2016, the honors began to flood in as she was named the Georgia Diamond Club Player of the Year, Georgia Dugout Club Player of the Year and Gwinnett Daily Post Player of the Year after helping lead North Gwinnett to a Georgia state championship. The future Jacket was named a FloSoftball High School All American as a junior in 2017 before being tabbed Gwinnett County Pitcher of the Year as a senior in 2018. Dennis was an All-Gwinnett County selection all four of her high school years as well an All-State honoree in her final three seasons.
On the diamond, Dennis posted a 62-15 career record, including a 16-2 postseason mark, with a 1.04 ERA and 603 strikeouts over her career. In the box, she also posted a career .408 batting average. She currently holds school records for career doubles (26), career wins (62) and season wins (21). On top of suiting up for the Bulldogs, Dennis played travel ball with the East Cobb Bullets. The incoming Jacket was rated the No. 29 prospect by FloSoftball and No. 16 by Extra Inning Softball in her high school class.
Dennis’ on-field success follows her family legacy as her mother, Angela, played softball at Furman.
The right hander bolsters a signing class of eight incoming freshman in 2020 that was ranked 17th in the nation, third in the ACC and the best in the state according to Extra Inning Softball. The crop of incoming young talent will join 16 Jacket returners, including five regular starters, on The Flats next season.
