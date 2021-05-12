Georgia Tech athletics confirmed on Wednesday that it will operate Bobby Dodd Stadium at 100 percent capacity and full on-campus tailgating will return for the 2021 football season.
Georgia Tech joins the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United and Atlanta Falcons in announcing the return to 100 percent capacity at their respective facilities. The Braves and United returned to 100 percent capacity at Truist Park and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, respectively, this month. The Falcons will be at 100 percent capacity at MBS this fall.
“Thanks to encouraging trends regarding the number of people becoming vaccinated and the declining spread of COVID-19, as well as updated guidance from public health experts, we’re grateful and excited to announce that we will be able to welcome Georgia Tech fans back to full stadium and tailgating operations on campus this fall,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our entire community, but are confident that we can maintain a safe environment while bringing back the full college football gameday experience that we all know and love on The Flats.”
Georgia Tech football plays six home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall, beginning with its 2021 season opener versus Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 4. In addition to its six home dates at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall, Tech also hosts “Mayhem at MBS” versus North Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 25, the first game in a six-year series that will see the Yellow Jackets play one home contest per season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 2021-26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.