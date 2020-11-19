Georgia Tech’s home football game versus Pitt has been moved up two days and will now be played on Thursday, Dec. 10, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Thursday.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised live on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (RSN), which includes Fox Sports South or Fox Sports Southeast in Atlanta (specific channel designation TBA).
Georgia Tech has won four-straight night games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, including a 46-27 triumph over Louisville on Oct. 9 of this season.
The Yellow Jackets have two games remaining on their 2020 home schedule – Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. Duke and the newly announced Dec. 10 date with Pitt. Kickoff time and TV arrangements for the Nov. 28 contest versus Duke will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 22.
