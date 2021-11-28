Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins on the sideline against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Tech football head coach Geoff Collins announced on Sunday that the contracts of three assistant coaches – offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Nathan Burton and cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich – will not be renewed.
The Yellow Jackets have won three games in each of the past three seasons.
“As I have begun evaluating our program and identifying the things we need to do to be more successful, I have determined that a change in leadership on both sides of the ball is necessary,” Collins said. “I believe that new voices in these key positions on our staff will allow us to do a better job of consistently putting our players in the best position to meet the high standards we all have for our program.
“I thank Dave, Nate and Jeff for everything that they and their families have put into this program,” Collins continued. “They have put everything they have into building the foundation for the future of Georgia Tech football, and I will be eternally grateful for their hard work, sacrifice, leadership and friendship. I wish all three of them nothing but the best of luck and success in the future.”
