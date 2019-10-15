Things keep changing on the offensive side of the Georgia Tech football team. And the changes appear to be working.
The Georgia Tech offense is starting to show progress. The Yellow Jackets set a season high last week with 379 total yards and the 23 points scored was a season high against an FBS opponent. Perhaps there is light ahead in what has been a complete rebuild.
“We’re growing as a team,” sophomore Tobias Oliver said. “Look at the game Saturday and we looked like a completely different team in the second half. We did something we haven’t done all year. Hopefully we’ll pick up where we left off.
It has now been determined that Oliver will spend most of his time on the field at wide receiver. Rather than sulk about the decision that took him away from quarterback, the Georgia Tech sophomore has embraced the change.
There were calls a year ago for the staff to move Oliver to wide receiver, particular when the new crew came in and brought the spread attack. Oliver’s strengths as a runner didn’t really seem to jibe with what the new staff was trying to do, but he remained at quarterback until two weeks ago. He suddenly popped up on the “Above The Line” depth chart at receiver.
“I’ve heard it all my life,” Oliver said. “I’ve played quarterback my whole life. I could have made the switch a year ago. I embraced my role with the team. Now it’s at receiver and that’s what I’m going to do.”
Oliver has been one of the primary kickoff returners all season – which wasn’t a surprise since the staff talked all summer about using players in non-traditional ways. (Running back Jerry Howard caught touchdown pass and blocked a punt last week against Duke.) Even though Oliver was listed as a quarterback two weeks ago for the North Carolina game, he spent most of time at receiver.
“I feel like a receiver,” he said. “The things I struggle with, I work on after practice. It’s not like I feel out of place or that I’m doing something I shouldn’t be doing.”
Oliver caught one pass last week for 10 yards against Duke. He has two catches for 19 yards this season.
He’s had more impact as a kickoff returner. Oliver averages 25.4 yards on eight returns, which includes a season long of 52.
“It’s really no different than playing quarterback and making the guy miss,” Oliver said. “On kickoffs you’ve got more field to work with.”
Running back Jordan Mason ran for a career-high 106 yards and posted his first 100-yard game.
Quarterback James Graham threw for a career-high 206 yards, 35 yards more than his previous best set a week earlier. He also scored his first running touchdown of the season.
Receiver Adonicas Sanders set a career-best with 69 receiving yards and highly regarded tight end Tyler Davis had three catches and 29 yards, both high marks for his season at Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech (1-5, 0-3) has a road game at Miami on Saturday at noon. The Hurricanes (3-3, 1-2 ACC) have struggled under first-year coach Manny Diaz.