Tobias Oliver was the first quarterback to take the field on Saturday, but he wasn’t behind center. He was returning the opening kickoff.
The redshirt-sophomore from Warner Robins returned the kickoff 16 yards. It was the first kick return of his career. He was replacing regular returner Juanyeh Thomas, whose left hand was in a cast after an injury against Clemson.
When the Yellow Jackets sent their offensive unit on the field, it was redshirt-sophomore Lucas Johnson who started at quarterback. Oliver did get his turn at quarterback. He also played some wide receiver.
Oliver rushed for 48 yards, leaving him with 980 for his career. He needs only 20 more to become the eighth quarterback at Georgia Tech to reach 1,000.
The turnover chain
Georgia Tech forced a turnover midway in the second quarter. Presley Harvin’s punt was fumbled by Bentlee Sanders and recovered by Tech’s David Curry at the 44. But the Yellow were unable to covert the mistake into points and were forced to punt.
Now he likes it
When sophomore Charlie Thomas was asked to move from defensive back to linebacker by the new staff, he resisted the move. Now he’s glad it happened. The Thomasville native came up with nine tackles, two for loss, and two sacks. He also forced a fumble.
“At first I didn’t like it,” he said. “Right now I feel like I’ve gotten way better with it and I’ve got an advantage because I’m way slipperier and faster than most inside linebackers so I feel like I can use that to my advantage.”
Miscellaneous
Starting left guard Mikey Minihan, who played well in the season opener, left the game with 9:45 in the first half with a lower body injury. … Senior tight end Tyler Cooksey wore the No. 90 jersey that is being used as a vehicle to honor Brandon Adams, who died in the spring. Cooksey, Brentavious Glanton, Tre Swilling and Kenny Cooper were the team captains. … Sophomore Malachi Carter drew two personal fouls on Georgia Tech’s first scoring drive, one on a pass interference penalty, the other on a facemask. Carter didn’t get credit for either catch, but moved the ball 30 yards down the field. … New Georgia Tech president Angel Cabrera and his wife Beth were passengers in the Ramblin’ Wreck as it entered the field for the pregame ceremonies.