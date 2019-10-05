Junior Antwan Owens intercepted the first pass of his career to stop a North Carolina drive in the first half. Owens stepped in front of a Sam Howell pass, one of the few mistakes the freshman made on Saturday.
It was the first interception by a defensive lineman since Anree Saint-Amour victimized North Carolina a year ago. It was the fifth interception of the season for Georgia Tech.
“It was a drop,” Owens said. “I saw the ball coming and knew I needed to make a play, a big play for my teammates. It was a good job on the DBs making sure (the quarterback) could get the check so I could get the interception.”
That pick was the only turnover forced by the Yellow Jackets, the second straight game they have forced only one turnover.
“The hallmark of our defense for the last six to eight years has been creating turnovers,” Collins said. “For two straight weeks we’ve only gotten one. So, we’ve got to emphasize creating turnovers, getting balls on the ground and doing those kinds of things … playing the kind of defense we’re accustomed to and creating negative plays and turnovers.”
North Carolina fumbled twice – both on the quarterback exchange – and recovered both. Georgia Tech had only one sack thanks to freshman Kelton Dawson, seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.
Third-down blues for Jackets
Third-and-long is normally a situation that’s favorable for the defense. That wasn’t case for Georgia Tech on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets allowed North Carolina to convert 11 of 19 third downs, which helps explain why the Tar Heels dominated the time-of-possession -- 36:54 minutes to 23:06. The worst instance came late in the third period, when Georgia Tech allowed conversions on two three-and-long and one fourth-and-long situations. The Tar Heels went on to score on that 14-play drive.
“The guys were out there battling and executing,” coach Geoff Collins said. “It was just third down that was getting us. We’d get them in third-and-long and they would convert. What happened after we’ve got improve on. Guys battled, coaches were being aggressive.”
Another big day for Curry
Junior linebacker David Curry was active again in the middle of the field. Curry had 16 tackles, breaking his own career-best of 14 set against The Citadel.
Curry has a team-leading 45 tackles. It was nice way for the Buford graduate to show off against North Carolina, where his father Buddy Curry was an all-conference player before enjoying a productive NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons.
Mason returns to form
After playing through an injury last week, tailback Jordan Mason was back in form against North Carolina.
The redshirt-sophomore rushed eight times for a team-leading 62 yards and scored one touchdown. But it was a 43-yard run by Mason – the team’s longest run from scrimmage this season – that put the Yellow Jackets in position to score their first touchdown. It was the second-longest run of Mason’s career.
Mason has rushed 62 times for 315 yards and five touchdowns – both tops on the team.