Georgia Tech athletics announced on Tuesday that the Yellow Jackets’ Sept. 25 home football game against North Carolina will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as a part of Tech’s six-year partnership with AMB Sports + Entertainment to host one game annually at MBS.
Georgia Tech athletics and AMB Sports + Entertainment announced in 2019 that it had entered a partnership that would have the Yellow Jackets play an annual home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons, each year from 2020-24. When last season’s home game versus Notre Dame was moved from MBS to Bobby Dodd Stadium due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Tech athletics and AMBSE added an extra year to the agreement, giving the Yellow Jackets six-straight annual home games at MBS from 2021-26.
The opening game of the “Mayhem at MBS” series will feature one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s longest-running rivalries. The Georgia Tech-North Carolina series dates back to 1915 and includes 55 all-time matchups, with Tech holding a 30-22-3 all-time advantage. The teams met annually for 40-straight years from 1980-2019 before not squaring off in 2020 due to the ACC’s pandemic-modified schedule.
With the announcement that UNC will serve as Tech’s opponent for the 2021 showdown, dates and opponents are now set for the Yellow Jackets’ first four annual “Mayhem at MBS” contests:
GEORGIA TECH HOME GAMES AT MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM
2021 – Sept. 25 vs. North Carolina
2022 – Sept. 5 vs. Clemson (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game)
2023 – Sept. 2 vs. Louisville (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game)
2024 – Oct. 19 vs. Notre Dame
2025 – TBA
2026 – TBA
