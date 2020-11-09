Georgia Tech football’s Nov. 21 contest at Miami (Fla.) will kick off at 8 p.m. and be televised nationally on the ACC Network, the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced on Monday.
Due to a modified ACC schedule caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech is traveling to Miami for the second-straight year. Last season, the Yellow Jackets won a 28-21 overtime thriller at Miami, giving Tech its first-ever victory over the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.
Before the Jackets travel to Miami, they host Pitt for another primetime showdown this Saturday (Nov. 14). Kickoff for is set for 7 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium (TV: ACC RSN – Fox Sports South in Atlanta).
