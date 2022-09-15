NCAA Football: Clemson at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins reacts after a call during the game against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 5, 2022.

 Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

Georgia Tech has a chance to accomplish something it hasn’t done in three-plus seasons under coach Geoff Collins when it hosts No. 20 Ole Miss on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. — win consecutive games.

The Yellow Jackets have posted three straight three-win seasons since Collins’ arrival prior to the 2019 season. But with an upset of the Rebels (2-0), Georgia Tech will improve to 2-1 having posted back-to-back victories for the first time since winning four straight games from Oct. 25-Nov. 17, 2018 under former coach Paul Johnson.

