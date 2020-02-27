Georgia Tech’s home football game against Central Florida in Week 3 of the upcoming 2020 season has been moved to Friday, Sept. 18 to accommodate a nationally televised broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, Sept. 19 but ESPN approached Georgia Tech to move the contest to Friday night, as ESPN desired to televise the game on one of its two flagship networks. After consulting with UCF and campus and community partners, and following head coach Geoff Collins’ conversations with dozens of local high school football coaches, Georgia Tech agreed to the move.
“We’re appreciative to ESPN for its desire to showcase Georgia Tech football and city of Atlanta in primetime,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “Georgia Tech football under the lights and in the shadow of the Atlanta skyline is one of college football’s great settings, and we’re happy that our student-athletes and fans will have the opportunity to experience night games at Bobby Dodd Stadium twice in the first three weeks of the upcoming season.
“We’re grateful for the support of the campus community for collaborating with us to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase the Institute. We’re also appreciative of the support of the many high school football coaches that Coach Collins reached out to before we accepted this opportunity. Friday night high school football is an institution in Georgia and we wouldn’t have considered this rare opportunity without consulting with local high school coaches first.”
With the guaranteed primetime kickoff, Georgia Tech has designated the contest as its annual Whiteout game. Additional promotions and events specific to the contest will be finalized and announced at a later date.
With the move of the UCF game to a Friday night, two of Georgia Tech’s first three games of the 2020 season will be televised nationally in primetime. The Yellow Jackets open the campaign versus Clemson on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Kickoff times and network designations for the Jackets’ first three games of the season — which includes a home contest against Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Sept. 12 — will be announced in the coming months.
