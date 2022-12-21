Georgia Tech signed 25 football players on Wednesday in coach Brent Key’s first signing class as he looks to rebuild a team that has failed to become bowl-eligible for four straight seasons.
The class, which is made up of 19 current high school seniors — all of whom are three-star prospects according to the 247 Sports Composite — and six transfers from major colleges, was ranked 57th nationally. The class is ranked 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference, ahead of only Virginia and last-place Syracuse.
The class features 16 players from Georgia, including two from Gwinnett County, while three are from Alabama and two are from Texas. The Yellow Jackets also signed one player out of North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee.
After three straight three-win seasons, Georgia Tech finished 5-7 this year but went 4-4 under Key. He was promoted to interim head coach from assistant head coach and run game coordinator after the school fired Geoff Collins following a loss to Central Florida on Sept. 24 that dropped them to 1-3. Key was named head coach by newly hired athletics director J Batt on Nov. 29.
“We’re excited to welcome these 24 men to the Georgia Tech family,” Key said. “They’re outstanding student-athletes and we’re looking forward to them arriving on campus and developing as Georgia Tech football players, students and men.”
The Yellow Jackets signed a class to address nearly every position on their roster, as it inked 13 offensive players and 12 defensive players.
“It’s exciting to know that you’ve seen these guys, you know what their strengths are, you know what their weaknesses are that we need to work to develop,” Key said.
On offense, Haynes King, who transferred from Texas A&M, was the lone quarterback signed, while running back Trey Cooley played at Louisville last season. Evan Dickens, the only other running back the team signed, played high school football at powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida.
The Yellow Jackets struggled at times to protect their quarterback, which is why Key signed five players at offensive line, the most of any position group.
Elias Cloy (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) out of Alpharetta, Gabe Fortson (6-3, 285) out of Kennesaw, Benjamin Galloway (6-3, 300) out of Powder Springs, Ethan Mackenny (6-4, 280) out of Marietta and Patrick Screws Jr. (6-5, 300) from Eufaula, Ala., all signed on Wednesday.
Key bolstered Georgia Tech’s depth at receiver by signing a pair of Gwinnett standouts — Bryce Dopson (6-2, 180) out of Brookwood High School and Norcross’ Zion Taylor (5-11, 195) — to pair with Eric Singleton Jr. (5-11, 170) out of Douglasville and Chase Lane, a 6-foot, 185-pound redshirt junior from Texas A&M.
The Yellow Jackets also signed tight end Jackson Long (6-3, 230), who transferred from South Florida.
Key focused on the front-seven when recruiting defensive players. Georgia Tech signed five linebackers, including Nacari Ashley (6-3, 205) out of Marietta High, Jacob Cruz (6-3, 215) from Kennesaw, Ashton Heflin (6-0, 220) of Newnan, Braelen Oliver who transferred from the University of Minnesota, and Andre White, who transferred from Texas A&M.
Bryston Dixon (6-3, 330) and Malcolm Pugh (6-4, 215) out of Leroy, Ala., join Shymeik Jones (6-5, 265) from Camden S.C. and Ezra Odinjor (6-3, 220) from Kennesaw to bolster the defensive line.
Nico Dowdell (6-0, 175) out of Loganville, Steven Jones Jr. of Gadsden, Ga., and Taye Seymore of Atlanta are defensive backs.
Key is proud of the class, especially since he was hired as full-time head coach just three weeks before signing day.
“You would like to sit up here and say, every single person you have has multiple layers of evaluation,” he said. “Not just seeing a game tape, not just seeing them at a camp, not just seeing them at practice. Seeing them play other sports, seeing them do different things, seeing them weightlifting in their high school. You want to build multiple layers of evaluation. It’s not just a one-time thing.”
