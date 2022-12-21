Georgia Tech signed 25 football players on Wednesday in coach Brent Key’s first signing class as he looks to rebuild a team that has failed to become bowl-eligible for four straight seasons.

The class, which is made up of 19 current high school seniors — all of whom are three-star prospects according to the 247 Sports Composite — and six transfers from major colleges, was ranked 57th nationally. The class is ranked 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference, ahead of only Virginia and last-place Syracuse.

