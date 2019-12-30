Georgia Tech football signee Bryce Gowdy has died, his Deerfield Beach (Fla.) high school team confirmed via Twitter on Monday afternoon.
The 17-year-old was ranked as a four-star wide receiver and was one of the top recruits for head coach Geoff Collins’ Yellow Jackets. Gowdy, nicknamed “Simba,” signed in the mid-December early period, and was set to enroll at Tech in January and participate in spring practice.
We are heartbroken. Bryce will always be a part of our Georgia Tech Football Family. We will be praying for him and all those who love him.#BelieveIn7 #RIPSimba pic.twitter.com/dtV5g50Tiq— Coach Collins🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@CoachCollins) December 30, 2019
He Tweeted Sunday that “Family matters, can’t wait to get to the ATL soon!”
According to reports, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced a freight train hit Gowdy early Monday morning in his hometown of Deerfield Beach. He was taken to Broward Health North Hospital, where he died. BSO homicide detectives are investigating, and the county's medical office will determine the cause and manner of death.
Family matters, can’t wait to get to the ATL soon! pic.twitter.com/mCw5esPWUj— Bryce “Simba” Gowdy (@SkayeBryce) December 30, 2019
Gowdy’s passing is another blow for a Georgia Tech football program that saw another player, Brandon Adams, die earlier this year.
“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing,” Collins said in a Tech release on Gowdy's passing. “Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members. On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce’s mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends. Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family.”
Gowdy helped lead Deerfield Beach to 30 wins over the past three seasons, including a 10-4 record and appearance in state quarterfinals as a senior in 2019 and a 12-2 record and the state semifinals as a junior in 2018. He was rated as a four-star prospect by all major recruiting services and was the No. 37-ranked wide receiver in the nation according to Rivals.