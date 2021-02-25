Georgia Tech football’s 2021 spring game will be held on Friday night, April 23 at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Tech athletics announced on Thursday.
The April 23 spring game will be the culmination of the Yellow Jackets’ spring practice season, which will begin on Tuesday, March 23.
Plans for attendance and safety protocols for the 2021 spring game will be finalized at a later date. When determining attendance and safety protocols, Georgia Tech athletics will follow the latest guidelines from public health experts, with the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and the community as the top priority.
Kickoff time is TBA, pending finalization of television arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.