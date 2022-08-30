_NCC6517.jpg

Georgia Tech's Jalen Huff during warmups for the Yellow Jackets' spring game on March 17 2022.

100-0.

That’s the collective score by which Georgia Tech lost its last two games — 55-0 to No. 8 Notre Dame and 45-0 to No. 1 Georgia — to close out a dismal season that showed just how far a team that played in the ACC title game in 2014 has fallen when measured against the nation’s elite.

