Seither, Brett 2019HS_02.jpg

Brett Seither

Georgia Tech’s football program announced Wednesday the addition of five signees from the transfer portal, including one player each from powers Alabama and Georgia.

The Yellow Jackets’ new additions feature a pair of wide receivers, Christian Leary from Alabama and Abdul Janneh from Duquesne, and a tight end from the rival Georgia Bulldogs, Brett Seither. The other two signees are defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben from Clemson and offensive lineman Jordan Brown from UNC Charlotte.

