Georgia Tech’s football program announced Wednesday the addition of five signees from the transfer portal, including one player each from powers Alabama and Georgia.
The Yellow Jackets’ new additions feature a pair of wide receivers, Christian Leary from Alabama and Abdul Janneh from Duquesne, and a tight end from the rival Georgia Bulldogs, Brett Seither. The other two signees are defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben from Clemson and offensive lineman Jordan Brown from UNC Charlotte.
Leary, a 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Alabama, and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The Orlando, Fla., native played in 10 games, largely on special teams, and had one catch for six yards in 2022.
Janneh gives Tech a tall target at 6-3, 180 pounds, and also has two seasons of eligibility. He had a prolific 2022 season with 43 catches for 579 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games. The Hanover, Pa., native was at Duquesne from 2020-22.
Seither was among a large group of talented tight ends at Georgia, where he has been since 2019. The 6-5, 228-pounder, with two seasons of eligibility left, played in 20 games as a reserve tight end over the past two seasons for national championship teams. He was signed by the Bulldogs out of Clearwater, Fla.
Reuben, a Kansas City, Mo., native, is familiar with Tech after playing at ACC rival Clemson from 2019-22. The 6-3, 295-pounder, who has two seasons of college eligibility with the Yellow Jackets, has played 318 defensive snaps in 30 career games at Clemson.
Brown is a 6-5, 320-pounder with three seasons of eligibility left. The Long Beach, Calif., product played in seven games in 2022 after redshirting in 2021. He spent a year at Jireh Prep Academy (N.C.) before signing with UNC Charlotte.
