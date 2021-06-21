Georgia Tech’s football program landed a big commitment Monday night from Grayson offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs.
The 6-foot-5, 309-pound Scroggs, a rising senior, is a prospect at guard and center who helped Grayson to last season’s Class AAAAAAA state championship. He won a 2019 state title at Buford before transferring to Grayson.
He is a three-star prospect by Rivals who had close to 20 offers before committing to Tech head coach Geoff Collins and assistant head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach Brent Key. He also picked up an offer from Georgia Tech on June 2, and the Georgia Bulldogs offered a week later.
Scroggs was a second-team selection to the MaxPreps Georgia All-State Football Team last season.
“Coach Collins is not shy, he’s going big for the 404, bringing the right talent and coaches in to compete with anyone,” said Scroggs, whose brother Jack, a Buford grad, is a linebacker at Wofford. “People will be talking about the buzz in ATL football again soon. It does take a little time — more than two years — to do what he’s doing, and he is actually building it. The players, recruits, coaches all bought in. The fans will be in time. And Coach Key, he is the man.”
Scroggs joins a growing pipeline of Gwinnett players on the Tech roster, which already includes Grayson grads Kevin Harris, Kenyatta Watson II, Ryan King, Noah Collins and Jamal Haynes. The other local Yellow Jackets include T.K. Chimedza (Dacula/IMG Academy), Malachi Carter (Mountain View), Jared Ivey (North Gwinnett), Jalen Huff (Buford), Kaleb Edwards (Dacula), William Marshall (Parkview) and Devin Cochran (Greater Atlanta Christian).
He joins Archer wide receiver D.J. Moore in Tech’s Class of 2022 commits from Gwinnett.
