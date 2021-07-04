Georgia Tech’s football program landed a commitment Sunday from Dacula standout Kyle Efford.
The rising senior chose the Yellow Jackets over his other finalists, Maryland and Purdue.
“I love the coaching staff,” Efford said of Tech. “It was one of my first offers and teams to show interest. Also the location can’t be beat.”
Efford has been a top two-way performer for the Falcons’ state playoff teams the past three seasons. He earned all-state honors at linebacker from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association last season, in addition to being named first-team all-county by the Daily Post and the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett. He also was named Two-Way Player of the Year in Region 8-AAAAAA.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder had 82 tackles (20 for losses) and 17 quarterback hurries on defense as a junior, in addition to rushing for 1,426 yards and 22 touchdowns on offense.
As a sophomore, he rushed for 919 yards and 16 TDs for Dacula’s Final Four team. He added 62 tackles and three sacks on defense that season, earning second-team all-county honors.
Efford is ranked as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings. He is the third recruit in Georgia Tech’s Class of 2022 class from Gwinnett, joining Archer wide receiver D.J. Moore and Grayson offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.