Florida State and Georgia Tech will open the 2024 football season in Dublin, Ireland, in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday.
The game, which will be the ACC opener for both schools, will be held Aug. 24, 2024, at Aviva Stadium, and Georgia Tech will serve as the home team.
“Being selected to play in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic is a great opportunity for Georgia Tech football,” Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said. “It’s a unique chance for our student-athletes to experience a new culture, for our fans to support us at an incredible destination and for Georgia Tech to further promote our Institute, athletics department, students and alumni on a global stage. It’s also a great platform for the ACC to showcase our brand of football and what makes us one of the top conferences in college football. It’s a long way away, and we have a lot of things to focus on in the meantime, but we’re excited for today’s announcement.”
This will be the second time two ACC schools have opened the season in Dublin. Georgia Tech, which is making its second appearance in the Aer Lingus Classic, downed Boston College, 17-14, in the 2016 version in Dublin. This will mark the first international game in the storied history of Florida State football.
“This is an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes at Florida State and Georgia Tech to expand the reach of ACC football and play in front of an international audience,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “We appreciate the flexibility of both Florida State and Georgia Tech, and thank our partners at Irish American Events, for making this game a reality. The ACC is recognized around the globe for the combination of outstanding athletics and academics at its member institutions. We look forward and are excited about showcasing these two teams and our incredible conference to the fans in Dublin.”
The game is being organized by Irish American Events Ltd. (IAEL). Anthony Travel/On Location and Corporate.ie partnered together in 2016 to create the Aer Lingus College Football Classic through the formation of IAEL. IAEL aims to bring American college football to Ireland each year to promote Ireland as a travel destination, and 2024 will be the third consecutive season that college football begins its season with a game in Dublin between two prestigious teams.
“Georgia Tech is excited and grateful for the opportunity to return to Ireland and play ACC rival Florida State in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic,” Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt said. “More than 12,000 Tech fans made the trip to Dublin to see the Yellow Jackets defeat Boston College in 2016, and we’re looking forward to a large contingent of Jacket fans crossing the pond once again to cheer on Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. As one of the world’s most renowned institutions and one of college football’s most recognizable programs, it’s a natural fit for the Yellow Jackets to be on the international stage, and we can’t wait for our student-athletes and fans to experience the culture of the Emerald Isle.”
