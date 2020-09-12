When Georgia Tech lines up Saturday for its college football opener at Florida State, it will do so with a heralded freshman at offensive tackle.
Jordan Williams, a big recruiting win for the Yellow Jackets out of Gainesville, is an integral part of a rebuilt Tech offensive line. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder looks the part.
The usual growing pains are expected, but the promising tackle is the template the Yellow Jackets hope to duplicate at the position in the future.
Expectations for Williams are high. He was the only offensive lineman from the ACC included on the 247 Sports’ Preseason All-America Freshman Team. He is far from a finished product, but his size gives him a huge advantage.
“For a big guy he can really move his feet,” Tech offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude said. “(Florida State) is going to be a good test. I don’t think he’s going to be overmatched physically. But over the course of the game, can he sustain and be ready to play 75 plays? He’s been really good in camp. Coach (Brent) Key has done a great job with him.”
Williams’ progress has also been helped by the presence of Ryan Johnson, a grad transfer from Tennessee who will start at right guard. Johnson (6-6, 310) played in 36 games and made 19 starts at Tennessee.
“Ryan will help him through the game,” Patenaude said. “He really understands football and is a great communicator.”
Patenaude pointed out how Williams presents a big logistical obstacle for the defense and said, “It’s a long way around him.” Forcing the defense to take a second or two longer to get around Williams gives the quarterback and running backs more opportunities to make plays.
“We should be able to open the playbook and run pretty much any play,” Patenaude said. “We should be a lot more open, a lot more multiple, whether in personnel groupings or the plays we’re running or the tempo or different formations. You should see a much closer resemblance to who we want to be.”
Georgia Tech has chosen its starting quarterback from among the four candidates -- incumbent James Graham, Jordan Yates, Jeff Sims and Tucker Gleason. All were listed on the team’s above-the-line chart released this week, but the starter won’t be revealed until kickoff.
“We’re happy with everybody’s development and all four guys are still taking reps,” Patenaude said. “In this COVID world you have to develop depth, so the starter is getting the majority of the reps and the other two or three guys are splitting the rest. I’m happy with his development and excited to see this dude play Saturday.”
Patenaude said the plan is to stick with one quarterback rather than use multiple players, but to have an alternate plan available should the starter falter. Last season the Yellow Jackets used three quarterbacks before settling on Graham.
