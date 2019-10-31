It will be a different looking Pittsburgh team that rolls into this week’s game at Georgia Tech.
In the past, Pitt has been a program that featured hard-nosed defense — current NFL star Aaron Donald was a stalwart there — and an offense built around the run. And while the Panthers remain an in-your-face defense, their offense has taken a sharp shift toward the passing game.
Georgia Tech (2-5, 1-3 ACC) will be asked to make the proper adjustments against the Panthers (5-3, 2-2), the defending ACC Coastal Division champions. Kickoff is 4 p.m. for homecoming at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.
The Pitt defense ranks 14th in the nation in total defense (291 yards) and leads the nation with 4.75 sacks. That means a challenge for a young Georgia Tech offense that is just starting to absorb the deep playbook imported by first-year offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude.
“Pitt plays very hard,” Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said. “They’re very physical. Obviously, it is an elite defense. They’ve got elite pass rushers and are really stout against the run.”
Georgia Tech has struggled at times to move the ball — it averages only 18.1 points and 314 yards, both 14th in the ACC. But the Yellow Jackets have identified their primary ball carrier as Jordan Mason and settled on quarterback James Graham.
“Our run game has been really good,” Patenaude said. “There’s a lot they have to defend.”
Patenaude like the way the offensive line blocked against Miami and how well the running game worked. He would like to see more success on the run-pass option plays.
“We’re still interested in airing the ball out more,” Patenaude said. “We have to do a better job throwing the ball downfield.”
There was less emphasis on passing against Miami because the Yellow Jackets were running the ball so well. Jordan Mason carried 20 times and picked up a career-high 141 yards.
“J.P. Mason had a career-high day,” Collins said. “But he’d be the first one to tell you that the offensive line played a huge role in that. They’ve gotten better every single week.”
And Mason’s success made it clear — to Graham as well as Patenaude — that Tech was having its most success on the ground. What Tech can’t do on Saturday is back itself into some third-and-long situations. That would play into the hands of the aggressive Pitt defense.
“You don’t’ want to be in third-and-long because it a bee’s nest of dudes running around,” Patenaude said.
The Georgia Tech defense will be tested by Pitt’s pass-catching duo of Maurice Ffrench and Taysir Mack. Ffrench has 64 receptions and Mack has 48, making them the most productive receiving duo in the country. Ffrench has a shot to break the single-season record of 92 receptions set by NFL star Larry Fitzgerald.
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, a second-year starter, has thrown for 1,748 yards for eight touchdowns. He has completed 60 percent of his throws. Pickett threw for 197 a year ago when Pitt beat Georgia Tech 24-19. He’s also run 55 times, making him a double threat.
“We’ve got to be sound in coverage and whenever we do have them covered and he starts scrambling, we have to have our rules in place in the rush and in the coverage,” Collins said.