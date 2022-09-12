gt-2022-25-1024x683.jpg

Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith (4) breaks free on a run against Western Carolina on Sept. 10, 2022 in Atlanta.

 Georgia Tech Athletics

While Georgia Tech’s 35-17 victory against Western Carolina was far from impressive, it can’t be overstated how important it was for a football team that had lost seven straight games and had been outscored 141-10 in its past three games dating to last season.

“It’s definitely a confidence builder,” Georgia Tech running back Dontae Smith said. “We kind of struggled in the last three games that we played, and so this is definitely putting our confidence back where it needed to be. We’re going to keep it rolling.”

