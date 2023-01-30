DK9_5107-1024x683.jpg

Georgia Tech guard Deivon Smith (5) drives to the basket against Duke on Jan. 28, 2023.

 Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics

In retrospect, Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Josh Pastner may have wanted to choose his words more wisely.

The Yellow Jackets were just blasted by Duke 86-43 at McCamish Pavilion for their seventh straight loss. It dropped their record to 8-13 overall and 1-10 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, Georgia Tech’s worst through 21 games since the 2011-2012 season.

