In retrospect, Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Josh Pastner may have wanted to choose his words more wisely.
The Yellow Jackets were just blasted by Duke 86-43 at McCamish Pavilion for their seventh straight loss. It dropped their record to 8-13 overall and 1-10 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, Georgia Tech’s worst through 21 games since the 2011-2012 season.
Georgia Tech hadn’t started 1-10 in league play since the 2008-09 season and the 43-point beatdown the Blue Devils delivered to the Yellow Jackets marked their ninth league loss by at least double figures this year.
“We’ve got to find a way, so that’s the responsibility and task with me,” Pastner said. “I obviously haven’t done a good job to this point trying — I can assure you I’ve tried every single thing you could imagine. We have changed. We’ve racked our brains on things, trying to have some different solutions. But, again, it’s hard when you can’t make shots or certain guys aren’t being guarded. There is only so much you can do.
“Our problem, and I’ve said it a million times, our problem is in that middle range and the half-court offense. I know the fans, me, staff, players — everyone’s frustrated with the offense. But everyone knows we’re trying everything to find ways to give us some ways to try to score.”
In essence, Pastner has identified what’s been the Yellow Jackets’ downfall. But he can’t rectify it — or at least doesn’t have the players who are good enough to fix it after seven seasons on the job.
What should Georgia Tech and its fans expect the rest of the season, beginning with Wednesday’s road game at ACC cellar dweller Louisville (8-13, 0-10)?
But the even bigger question for Georgia Tech heading into the final stretch of a season that very well could be remembered for all the wrong reasons should be this: How did it get to this point?
Less than two years ago, Georgia Tech ruled the ACC.
On March 13, 2021, the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets knocked off second-seeded Florida State 80-75 to win its first ACC Tournament title since 1993 and make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 11 years.
Georgia Tech had ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright and ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player Michael Devoe.
But since that day, Georgia Tech, starting with a first-round loss to eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago in the NCAA Tournament, has gone 20-34 overall, 6-25 in ACC play and 1-6 against ranked opponents.
But the Pastner era may have hit a nadir against an unranked Blue Devils team (15-6, 6-4) that entered Saturday in ninth place in the ACC.
Instead of taking advantage of a Duke team that has been inconsistent and had just a single road win all season, the Yellow Jackets fell behind 16-7 early in little more than five minutes. The Blue Devils ended the half on a 13-2 run to take a 43-25 halftime advantage.
Duke put the game away by opening the second half on a 19-3 run to take a 62-28 lead following Jeremy Roach’s 3-pointer with 13:45 to play. Jacob Grandison’s 3-pointer extended Duke’s advantage to 73-36 with 7:40 left.
“They just kicked our rear end,” Pastner said. “Their size was overwhelming for us. We got in stretches where he just couldn’t score and it just kind of spirals.”
When it was over, Duke had made a statement by beating the Yellow Jackets for the 16th time in the past 17 meetings dating to February 2010.
Georgia Tech made apologies.
“First, I wanted to say sorry for the way we came out there,” center Rodney Howard, who scored a team-high nine points against Duke, said. “I felt we had a lot of fans out there that came to watch us and they probably ended up disappointed with how we played and didn’t fight the right way. I guess Duke just outplayed us and wanted it more than us. We just couldn’t get anything going.”
The Yellow Jackets are only ahead of Louisville in the league standings.
Georgia Tech’s lopsided losses in league play indicate it isn’t ready to compete against the ACC’s upper echelon. Ten of the Yellow Jackets’ first 11 ACC games have come against opponents with winning or .500 conference records, having gone a combined 62-29.
The outlier is Notre Dame (10-12, 2-9), which beat the Yellow Jackets 73-72 in overtime on Jan. 10 in South Bend, Ind.
“Look, I am a real positive guy. I have always seen it as the glass is overflowing,” Pastner said. “I am also a realist. I recognize we do not have any margin for error and I know some deficiencies we have. However, I will say, our first 11 games in the ACC, I think we’ve had the second or the toughest ACC schedule to this point. Look, every team in this league is good and we’re not overwhelming anybody.”
Georgia Tech has just one player averaging in double figures — Miles Kelly (13.0 ppg) — while Deebo Coleman and Jalon Moore average 9.5 and 9 points per game, respectively. Deivon Smith averages 8 points to go along with a team-high 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
The Yellow Jackets’ final nine league games are against opponents who have collectively gone 94-80 overall but just 36-50 in league play. It gives the Yellow Jackets the opportunity to prove if they can ascend to the middle of the pack or if they are truly one of the worst teams in the league.
“Hopefully things can maybe loosen up a little bit where maybe there’s not so much size difference and maybe you’re not playing two first-round picks on every team type thing,” Pastner said.
“Life’s about opportunities. All you can ask for is an opportunity and we’ve got nine ACC, one non-conference and then you’ve got the tournament. So you have opportunities and hopefully we can get on a streak. If we can do it and win a bunch, it’ll be a heck of a story. If not, it won’t be good. But hopefully we can get going and win a few.”
Recommended for you
This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home! Click for more.ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.