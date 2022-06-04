KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Giving Georgia Tech baseball exactly what it needed in an NCAA Knoxville Regional elimination game, right-hander Chance Huff pitched seven innings and struck out eight in a 13-4 win over Alabama State on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets now await the result of Saturday's Tennessee-Campbell contest to find out who they will play on Sunday, June 5 at 2 p.m.
Over the course of a career-high 106 pitches, Huff (5-4) scattered just six hits, primarily in the first inning when the Hornets (34-25) tagged him for two runs. Huff then got out of a second-inning jam and cruised to retire 12 straight.
The Yellow Jackets (35-23) then got to work at the plate, scoring multiple runs in four of the next five innings. Chandler Simpson sparked the offense with a 4-for-5, two-double day, while Tres Gonzalez drove in four runs on two hits, including a three-run, go-ahead home run in the third inning.
Andrew Jenkins (2-for-4, double) and Tim Borden II (2-for-4) also drove in three runs apiece, while Stephen Reid and Jadyn Jackson also finished with two hits. Colin Hall kicked off the four-run fourth inning with a solo home run – his ninth of the year.
RHP Jackson Finley then allowed Tech to only use two pitchers on the day, pitching the final six outs, allowing just one run on three hits and striking out two.
Alabama State was led by Christian Lopez, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI. RHP Austin King (6-3) received the loss, surrendering six runs on eight hits in 3.0 innings.
