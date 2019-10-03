NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Temple

Sep 28, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (28) runs with the ball with Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Jaylon King (14) in pursuit during the second half of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

 Gregory Fisher

Georgia Tech announced Thursday that it will host Northern Illinois and Western Carolina for non-conference football games in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The Yellow Jackets will face NIU for the first time on Sept. 25, 2021 and square off against WCU for the sixth time on Sept. 10, 2022. Both games will be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Northern Illinois is a member of the NCAA Division I FBS Mid-American Conference. Western Carolina is a member of the NCAA Division I FCS Southern Conference and the alma mater of Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins. Collins played defensive back and outside linebacker for WCU from 1989-92 and earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management and exercise science.

With the additions of NIU and WCU, Georgia Tech’s non-conference schedules are complete through 2022.

UPCOMING GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULES

2020

Sept. 12 vs. Gardner-Webb

Sept. 19 vs. UCF

Nov. 14 vs. Notre Dame (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Nov. 28 at Georgia

2021

Sept. 4 vs. Kennesaw State

Sept. 25 vs. Northern Illinois

Nov. 20 at Notre Dame

Nov. 27 vs. Georgia

2022

Sept. 10 vs. Western Carolina

Sept. 17 vs. Ole Miss

Sept. 24 at UCF

Nov. 26 at Georgia