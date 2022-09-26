Georgia Tech has fired football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury after the Yellow Jackets dropped their ninth straight game to an FBS school with a 27-10 loss at Central Florida on Saturday.
Collins’ three-plus years at Georgia Tech have been among the worst in school history and have been a major step back from what the Yellow Jackets accomplished under Paul Johnson, who Collins replaced after the 2018 season.
Brent Key has been named the interim coach, while Frank Neville, who is the school's chief of staff and senior vice president for strategic initiatives, will be the interim athletic director. Stansbury had held the position since September 2016.
Key who is in his fourth season as the assistant head coach and run game coordinator, arrived at Georgia Tech after coaching the offensive line at Alabama from 2016-2018.
A four-year starter at offensive guard for Georgia Tech from 1997-2000, Key also was an assistant coach at Central Florida from 2005-2015.
Collins, who graduated from Rockdale High School and has a buyout of $11.37 million since he had three-plus years left on his seven-year contract, inherited a program that had finished with a losing record just three times in 11 seasons under Johnson.
But instead of building upon Johnson’s success that included guiding the Yellow Jackets to the Atlantic Coast Conference title in 2009 and title game appearances in 2012 and 2014, Georgia Tech has regressed under Collins.
Collins departs Georgia Tech having gone 10-28 overall, including 7-19 in ACC play. The Yellow Jackets didn’t play in a bowl game for the third straight season last year, something that hadn’t happened at Georgia Tech since the early 1990s. Prior to Collins’ arrival, the Yellow Jackets had played in a bowl game in 17 of the previous 19 seasons dating to 1999.
“I am grateful to Coach Collins for his hard work and commitment to our student athletes,” Georgia Tech president Ángel Cabrera said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the results of our football program have fallen short of what our loyal community, fans and athletes expect and deserve. We are committed to rebuilding the program and a coaching change is a necessary first step in that process.”
Georgia Tech’s nine combined wins from 2019-2021 are its fewest in a three-year span since going 8-24 from 1980-1982 in Bill Curry’s first three seasons. Georgia Tech won six games from 1979-1981.
Georgia Tech last won fewer than three games in a season in 1994. The Yellow Jackets finished 1-10 in a year in which Bill Lewis resigned after a 1-7 start and then-defensive coordinator George O’Leary finished the season 0-3.
The Yellow Jackets will enter Saturday’s game at No. 24 Pitt (3-1) as one of the country’s worst teams.
Georgia Tech ranks 101st nationally in total defense (412 ypg), 112th in total offense (308 ypg) and a dead-last 131st in kicks blocked after the Knights swatted one on Saturday, marking the fourth straight game Tech has gotten one blocked.
Collins’ future was in doubt last year when the Yellow Jackets ended the season on a six-game losing streak that culminated with a 55-0 loss to then-No. 8 Notre Dame and a 45-0 drubbing to top-ranked Georgia.
Still, Stansbury was confident Collins, who went 15-10 in two seasons as the head coach of Temple, had the Yellow Jackets on an upward trajectory.
“I know he’s going to review kind of what it is that we need to do, where we are falling short, where there are holes in what we’re doing and we’re going to work together to get those things fixed,” Stansbury said last November.
Georgia Tech opened the season with a 41-10 loss to then-No. 4 Clemson before posting a 35-17 win against Football Championship Subdivision for Western Carolina.
The following week, the Yellow Jackets were hammered 42-0 by Ole Miss, which didn’t score in the fourth quarter and finished with 547 yards of total offense, including 316 yards and all six touchdowns on the ground.
The Yellow Jackets played a little better against Central Florida, but Georgia Tech didn’t score on any of their five trips inside the Knights’ 20-yard line, missed two field goals, committed two turnovers and had a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.
“I just think that in critical situations we have to make sure we’re getting points on the board and we’re not doing it,” Collins said after losing to Central Florida. “Obviously, that falls on me as the head coach.”
The loss to Central Florida proved to be the breaking point in which Cabrera felt a change was necessary. But the defeat also shined a light on what’s become an apparent gap between Georgia Tech since Collins took over for Johnson.
While Johnson fielded competitive teams that occasionally had stellar seasons and beat rival Georgia, it was apparent the top high school players in Georgia — widely regarded as one of the country’s best recruiting hotbed along with Texas, California and Florida — weren’t coming to The Flats.
Collins, who tried to rebrand the football program under the social media slogan “404Takeover,” landed the No. 27 class in the 247Sports Composite in 2020 before his next two classes fell to No. 47 in 2021 and No. 55 this year, just ahead of BYU and Marshall.
“The challenges the athletic program has faced in recent years have grown to a point where we need to try a new approach,” Cabrera said, “and that requires new leadership.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Atlanta Braves' visit to the White House on Sept. 26, 2022 to celebrate the team's 2021 World Series championship. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.