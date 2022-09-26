NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Central Florida

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins reacts to a call during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.

 Mike Watters/USA Today Sports

Georgia Tech has fired football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury after the Yellow Jackets dropped their ninth straight game to an FBS school with a 27-10 loss at Central Florida on Saturday.

Collins’ three-plus years at Georgia Tech have been among the worst in school history and have been a major step back from what the Yellow Jackets accomplished under Paul Johnson, who Collins replaced after the 2018 season.

