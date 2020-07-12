JOHNS CREEK — A playoff was needed to determine the 99th Georgia Amateur Championship, and it was Luke Schniederjans of Alpharetta who came out victorious Sunday at Atlanta Athletic Club's Highlands Course.
Schniederjans, who graduated from Georgia Tech in May, entered the last of the tournament's three rounds three strokes back of the leaders, Deven Patel of Johns Creek and Brett Barron of Suwanee, but Schniederjans played steady golf throughout Sunday.
Following an even-par front nine, Schniederjans sat just one stroke behind Patel. Schniederjans made birdie on the par-3, 12th hole to move into a tie for the lead.
He grabbed the lead shortly after and made six straight pars following his birdie on the 12th hole to close out his round at even-par 71 and put a stamp on an even-par 213 total (72-70-71) for the championship. But there was still a little drama remaining.
Barron, playing one group behind Schniederjans, needed a birdie on the par-5 18th hole to force a playoff. The 2018 Georgia Amateur champion took care of business and drained his birdie attempt to send the duo back to the 18th for the playoff.
Schniederjans found the fairway off the tee, while Barron was in a bunker and forced to lay up. Schniederjans took advantage of the opportunity and hit the par-5 in two strokes leaving himself a long eagle attempt. His eagle came up just short, but Barron was unable to sink his birdie attempt allowing Schniederjans to finish off his birdie and claim victory.
Schniederjans is the 10th Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket to win the Georgia Amateur Championship, adding his name to a list that includes the great Bobby Jones.
Barron (70-69-74), Maxwell Ford of Peachtree Corners (72-71-72), Austin Mancilla of Sugar Hill (69-75-72) and Nicolas Cassidy of Alpharetta (72-71-74) rounded out the top five. The top 25 players earn an exemption into the 100th Georgia Amateur Championship in 2020 at Cherokee Town & Country Club in Atlanta.
Patel, who led after the first two rounds, faded with a 79 on Sunday and ended in a tie for sixth place.
David Ford of Peachtree Corners tied for ninth, and Billy Abdow of Duluth tied for 16th.
