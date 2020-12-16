Georgia Tech’s football recruiting class included five players from Gwinnett — three high-schoolers and two transfers — and the Yellow Jackets also got a late-afternoon boost from former Greater Atlanta Christian lineman Devin Cochran.
Cochran, a Vanderbilt transfer, announced on Twitter he planned to enroll at Georgia Tech in January and play the 2021 season as he completes a master’s degree. Cochran originally planned to play for Tech in 2020 before opting out in August. The 6-foot-7, 320-pounder started 32 games at offensive tackle in four years at Vanderbilt.
Dacula’s Kaleb Edwards and the Grayson duo of Noah Collins and Jamal Haynes, high school seniors, signed Wednesday with the Yellow Jackets. Edwards and Haynes are listed as early enrollees who will join Tech in January.
The other two local signees are former Grayson stars Kevin Harris and Kenyatta Watson II, who are transferring from Alabama and Texas, respectively. Both Harris and Watson also are January enrollees with four seasons of eligibility left after taking redshirt seasons as their previous schools.
