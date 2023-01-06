History will be made Monday night.
Top-ranked Georgia will look to become just the fourth school since 1980 to win consecutive football national titles, but none of the three — Alabama (2011-2012), Southern Cal (2003-04) and Nebraska (1994-95) — had to win two postseason games.
Georgia, which is 14-0 for the first time in school history, has won 28 games the past seasons, tying 2015-2016 Alabama for the most in a two-year span in SEC history.
“Winning a ring — that’s the motivation," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "You’ve got to get over (the Ohio State) win quick and get on to the next one."
Third-ranked TCU (13-1) also has a chance to make history at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
The Horned Frogs haven’t won it all since 1938 and were a long shot just to compete in the Big 12 Conference, let alone make the FCP and then the title game after knocking off heavily favored and second-ranked Michigan in the semifinals.
While Georgia won its first national title in 41 years last January and opened the season ranked third in the country, the Horned Frogs were coming off a 5-7 season and picked to finish seventh — seventh! — in the Big 12.
But that’s all history now.
Georgia won 11 of its 12 regular-season games by double figures before blasting LSU 50-30 in the SEC title game and knocking off fourth-seeded Ohio State 42-41 when the Buckeyes missed a 50-yard field goal as time expired in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
“We're trying to be perfect,” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “And we're trying to do everything that we can to make every play perfect. And when it's not, win or lose, we're not happy with it.”
TCU went through the regular season unscathed, beating five ranked teams before falling to then-No. 10 Kansas State 31-28 in the Big 12 title game. But the Horned Frogs showed just how good they were by amassing 428 yards and never trailing the Wolverines in a 51-45 victory in the Fiesta Bowl.
Now, the two teams — who last met in the 2016 Liberty Bowl when Georgia concluded Kirby Smart’s first year as head coach with a 31-23 win — will play in college football’s biggest game of the season.
“The No. 1 quality you want in a football team is heart and character, and both (Georgia and TCU) embody those things,” Smart said. “I mean, they’ve had a ton of comebacks in really tight ball games; our team has come back and fought in the fourth quarter.
“I mean, I think when you start looking at the character and the kind of identity of these two teams, they mirror each other, in terms of the leadership at the quarterback position and the heart and souls of the teams.”
Statistically, Georgia, which is 13-point favorite, and TCU are very similar.
The Bulldogs average 39 points per game and hold opponents to 15, while averaging 293 passing yards and 202 rushing yards per game. The Horned Frogs average 41 points per game, hold the opposition to 26 and throw for 270 yards and rush for 205 yards per game.
Both have struggled mightily defensively the past two games. TCU allowed 82 points and 932 yards of offense combined against Kansas State and Michigan, while the Bulldogs yielded 71 points and 1,016 yards, including 850 through the air, in wins against LSU and Ohio State.
"Quite frankly they just made some contested plays, and Ohio State's got a really good group of wide receivers and those guys really played well, and credit their quarterback," TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “Georgia is not accustomed to giving up that many points, but you got to see what Georgia is all about in the fourth quarter of that game.
“I'm sure they’re correcting some of those plays in the passing game. Those are the kind of plays we're going to have to make. We're going to have to make some of those 50-50 ball plays, and we're going to have to have our best players step up and play big games, kind of like they did last week.”
Both are led by Heisman Trophy finalists.
Bennett has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 3,823 yards with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions, in addition to rushing for six touchdowns. He’s been sacked nine times, including four against Ohio State. Bennett needs 71 passing yards to eclipse Aaron Murray’s single-season record of 3,893 yards set in 2012.
Bennett has been at his best in Georgia’s biggest games this season, as he has thrown 21 touchdown passes against just four interceptions in five games against ranked teams, this season, which includes then-No. 1 Tennessee and fourth-ranked Ohio State.
TCU’s Max Duggan went 14-for-29 passing for 225 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, in addition to rushing for 57 yards and two scores on 15 carries against Michigan.
For the season, he’s gone 253-for-397 passing (63.7 percent) for 3,546 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s been sacked 24 times but has rushed for 461 yards and eight touchdowns on 127 carries.
Bennett and Duggan are surrounded by plenty of talent who are capable of exploiting defensive mistakes, which was evident in Georgia’s offense scoring 42 against Ohio State and the Horned Frogs scoring 37 against Michigan, since the Horned Frogs returned both of their interceptions for touchdowns.
Tight end Brock Bowers has 56 receptions for 790 yards with six touchdowns, while Ladd McConkey, who is questionable with a knee injury, has 53 catches for 674 yards and five touchdowns. Arian Smith, who had caught just three passes for 66 yards all season, had three catches for a game-high 129 yards and a score against the Buckeyes.
Kenny McIntosh has been a threat out of the backfield with 42 receptions for 505 yards and two scores, in addition to rushing for a team-high 779 yards and 10 scores on 142 carries.
Daijun Edwards is averaging 5.5 yards per carry, having rushed for 739 yards and seven touchdowns on 135 carries. Kendall Milton has rushed for 559 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 carries, an average of 7.5 yards an attempt.
TCU counters with Emari Demercado, who replaced leading rusher Kendre Miller after he injured his right knee in the second quarter. He rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Receiver Quentin Johnston was unstoppable by making six catches for 163 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown that proved to be the difference with 13:07 left.
Johnston has 59 receptions for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Miller, who has rushed for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns on 224 carries, returned to the game in the second half, but he’s questionable for Monday.
Recommended for you
A game-by-game look at the Georgia Bulldogs' unbeaten season heading into the College Football Playoff championship game against TCU. Click for more.Georgia Bulldogs Football Season In Review
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.