The Georgia Swarm announced Monday the club has traded defenseman Jason Noble to the Toronto Rock for the Rock’s first-round pick in the 2021 National Lacrosse League Entry Draft and either the Rock’s first-round selection in the 2020 or 2022 NLL Entry Draft.
Noble, 28, was the 2017 NLL Defensive Player of the Year and a key part of the Swarm’s 2017 NLL World Championship. He was selected by the Swarm No. 2 overall in the 2013 NLL Entry Draft.
In his seven regular seasons with the Swarm, the Orangeville, Ontario native has played in 119 games and recorded 25 points (5G, 20A), collected 405 loose balls, and caused 98 turnovers. In seven postseason games, Noble recorded an assist to go with 30 loose balls and seven caused turnovers.
“Trading Jason was a very difficult decision,” Swarm owner and general manager John Arlotta said. “He has been an integral part of the Swarm for seven years, including his leadership as an assistant captain, as well as his major contributions in 2017 when we won our NLL World Championship and he was the Defensive Player of the Year. Losing him on the field and in the locker room will be difficult, but these draft picks will allow us to position ourselves to be a championship-caliber team in the future, as well as now.”
An assistant captain with the Swarm since 2016, Noble completed the shortened 2019-20 NLL season with three points (2G, 1A), his first season scoring multiple goals. He also picked up 45 loose balls and caused seven turnovers. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound left-hander is a graduate of Cornell University.
The deal is currently pending league approval.
