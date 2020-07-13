The Georgia Swarm announced the promotion of Matt Ritzer to vice president of business operations on Monday.
In his elevated role with the Swarm, Ritzer will have greater control of the business operations for the Swarm as the organization heads into the offseason in preparation for its sixth season in Georgia. He joins the Swarm’s senior leadership team consisting of vice president of ticket sales Jeff Fletcher and vice president of marketing and communications Dan Levak.
“Matt has been an integral part of the Swarm organization for past 10 years, helping make the team’s move to Georgia in 2015 a success and overseeing the growth we’ve experienced in the state,” Swarm co-owner and president Andy Arlotta said. “His new elevated role within the organization is a testament to his work ethic and years of success. We greatly appreciate Matt's loyalty and commitment to the Swarm over the past decade and can’t wait to see how he continues to elevate the Swarm product for our fanbase going into the 2021 NLL season.”
Ritzer joined the Swarm in Minnesota as an account executive in Dec. 2010. He advanced up the ranks of the sales team over the next few seasons before being promoted to the director of ticket sales ahead of the 2014 season. Following its conclusion, Ritzer became the director of business operations.
Ritzer oversaw the Swarm’s relocation to Georgia in 2015 and has been instrumental in game day productions over the Swarm’s 44 home games at Infinite Energy Arena.
During the Swarm’s time in Georgia, Ritzer has helped the Swarm experience unprecedented growth. Since their inaugural season in 2016, the Swarm have seen increases in regular season attendance (up 63%), the number of season ticket members (up 137%), group tickets (up 40%), and ticket revenue (up 53%).
“I am proud of what we have accomplished so far as an organization in Georgia, and I’m beyond eager to assist our front office team in taking our franchise to the next level,” Ritzer said. “As we look to expose more fans to this electrifying sport and in-arena experience, I could not be more thrilled about what the future holds for our franchise.”
Prior to joining the Swarm, Ritzer was the assistant general manager for the Wisconsin Woodchucks — part of the Northwoods League, an elite summer collegiate baseball league.
A native of Reedsburg, Wisc., Ritzer graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a master of science in exercise and sports science — sport administration and a minor in business administration with a concentration in coaching competitive athletics.
