The Georgia Swarm announced Tuesday they have re-signed defenseman Matt Dunn to a one-year deal and forward Zach Miller to a two-year contract.
Dunn, 26, returns for his third NLL season, all with the Swarm. He signed with the Swarm as a rookie free agent ahead of the 2018-19 NLL season, played in his first NLL game on Jan. 5, 2019, and stayed in the lineup for the remainder of the season. The 2019-20 saw his playing time limited due to injuries, as he was on the Injured List before the NLL season’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his four games this past season, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound right-hander collected nine loose balls and caused two turnovers. He has six points (1G, 5A), 45 loose balls, and seven caused turnovers across his 20 career regular season games played.
Dunn won the Premier Lacrosse League’s inaugural championship with the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club in 2019 and was named the 2018 Major League Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Year with the Dallas Rattlers. A graduate of the University of Maryland, Dunn played in 63 games for the Terrapins, recording two points (1G, 1A), 55 ground balls, and 32 caused turnovers in his collegiate career.
“Matt Dunn is continuing to bring his all-star caliber defense from the field game to box and the Swarm,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said. “His communication is exceptional in the D end, and he has great instincts considering his relative newness to box lacrosse. We’re looking forward to him taking another step this season.”
“I’m very excited to sign back with the Swarm,” Dunn said. “The leadership on this team has built a great culture, and I am grateful to be a part of it.”
Miller, 25, was acquired in a trade with the San Diego Seals in the 2019 offseason for a second-round selection in the 2019 NLL Entry Draft. He suffered a lower body injury in the Seals’ inaugural game, which necessitated him missing the entire 2018-19 season and starting the 2019-20 season on the Injured List for the Swarm. In his first game back from injury on Jan. 18, the left-handed forward scored his first NLL goal, finishing the game against the New York Riptide with three points (2G, 1A).
In the shortened 2019-20 NLL season, Miller recorded 17 points (6G, 11A), 24 loose balls, and an 18.8 S% through eight games played. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, Miller won an NCAA Division I national championship at the University of Denver, was a Tewaaraton Award nominee twice, and a three-time All American, finishing his three years at the University of Denver with 168 points (91G, 77A) in 58 games.
“Zach was a great addition for us last year,” Comeau said. “He was able to go from the Injured List to the Active Roster and deliver right from the start. After coming off a lower body injury in the first game of his rookie season and missing all of 2019, he worked hard to get himself back. We expect him to continue his upward trajectory in 2021.”
“I’m excited for the next couple of years with the Swarm and look forward to helping the team win anyway I can,” Miller said.
