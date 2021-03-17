The Georgia Swarm announced Wednesday that the team's co-owner and president Andy Arlotta has been named vice chair of the National Lacrosse League’s Marketing, Commercial Properties and Broadcast Committee, the league’s largest committee.
In this new role, Arlotta will help provide strategic planning for commercial leveraging of league media, events, broadcast, sponsorship, marketing and intellectual property rights.
“Andy Arlotta continues to be a great ally and a visionary leader for our league, the Swarm, the sport of lacrosse and the community in greater Atlanta,” said NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. “Having him as vice chair of this very important committee shows the great faith and confidence we have in him to help us grow the NLL and the sport of lacrosse in the coming years.”
Since moving to Georgia, Arlotta and the Swarm brought Atlanta its first professional sporting world championship in nearly 22 years back in 2017 and have advanced to the postseason every year, not including the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season. Ahead of the 2019-20 season, he brought professional lacrosse to Atlanta households with a local television broadcast deal with Atlanta’s CW69.
The team has seen success on and off the floor and experienced significant growths in its number of season ticket holders (up 8% from 2018-19), average attendance (up 14% from 2018-19), sponsorship revenue (up 231% from 2016) and ticket revenue (up 25% from 2017-18).
Arlotta has owned the Swarm with his father, John, since 2008 and managed the relocation of the team to the metro Atlanta area in 2015. He has served as the Swarm’s president since 2013 and oversees all aspects of the Swarm’s day-to-day business operations, including sales, sponsorship, marketing, community relations, broadcasting and communications.
With the NLL announcing the 2021-22 Face-Off Weekend for Dec. 3-4, Arlotta and the Swarm have renewed 81% of their season ticket memberships and numerous sponsorships the past 12 months, while adding new key partners, such as Engineered Solutions of Georgia to a five-year partnership.
Arlotta sits on the Board of Directors for the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce’s Atlanta Sports Council, and serves as an executive board member of the Northeast Georgia Council/Boy Scouts of America and as a board member of the Gwinnett YMCA.
A native of Libertyville, Ill., Arlotta graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1999 with a Bachelor of Arts in corporate communications.
