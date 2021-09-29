Georgia Swarm's 2021-22 schedule unveiled by National Lacrosse League

The Georgia Swarm unveiled Wednesday the club's full regular season schedule, including home and away dates, times and opponents, for the 2021-22 National Lacrosse League season.
The NLL also released the full 2021-22 schedule for all 14 franchises.
The Swarm begin their sixth season in Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 4 when they host the Colorado Mammoth at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Field at Gas South Arena at 7 p.m.
“We’re extremely excited to invite fans back to our arena beginning on Dec. 4,” Swarm co-owner and president Andy Arlotta said. “So many of our fans have expressed how much they’ve missed the unmatched gameday experience the Georgia Swarm provides, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to get back on the turf.”
The Swarm’s regular season schedule consists of 18 games, nine home and nine away stretching from Dec. 4 to April 30. All home contests are played on either Friday or Saturday on Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Field at Gas South Arena.
Following opening night, Georgia begins its road campaign with four straight away contests. The Swarm faces the New York Riptide (Dec. 12), Philadelphia Wings (Jan. 8), Buffalo Bandits (Jan. 15) and Rochester Knighthawks (Jan. 21) on the road before hosting their second game on Jan. 29 against the Wings.
The Swarm have been waiting to re-enter Gas South Arena since Sunday, March 8, 2020, which marked the team’s last game before the COVID-19 pandemic — a one-point heartbreaker to Philadelphia.
Georgia ended the 2019-20 season with a 7-5 record. The team won two games at home and five on the road, finishing the shortened season ranked first in the NLL in goals per game with 12.42. Reigning NLL MVP Shayne Jackson led Georgia in points (73) and goals (31) and ranked third in both of those categories across the NLL during the 2019-20 season. Just behind Jackson was 2017 NLL MVP and two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner Lyle Thompson, who notched 27 goals, amassing 60 points.
Defensively, Georgia led the league in caused turnovers last season after forcing 123. The team was led by Chad Tutton’s 17, while captain Jordan MacIntosh and Joel White were tied for second with 15. Starting netminder Mike Poulin suits up with the Swarm again this season after saving 422 shots in 2019-20.
University at Albany standouts and 2014 co-recipients of the Tewaaraton Trophy, Lyle Thompson and Miles Thompson, return to Albany on Saturday, Feb. 5. The Thompsons and the Swarm face the Albany FireWolves three times this season starting with a double header in Week 10 (Home: Feb. 4; Away: Feb. 5) and another away contest on Saturday, March 19.
After just a single home game in both December and January, Georgia enjoys a backloaded home schedule. The Swarm host three home contests in the final four weeks of the regular season. The lone road game in the month of April is against league newcomer, Panther City Lacrosse Club in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, April 23. The Swarm close out the regular season at home on Saturday, April 30 against the division-rival Philadelphia Wings.
The National Lacrosse League re-aligned conferences this season dividing the league into the Eastern and Western Conferences. The Swarm competes in the Eastern Conference against the Albany FireWolves (formally New England BlackWolves), Buffalo Bandits, Halifax Thunderbirds, New York Riptide, Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks and Toronto Rock.
The playoff format has also changed where the first round continues to be single elimination, while the second and Finals are best-of-three series.
Dec. 4, 7 p.m. — Colorado
Dec. 12, 3 p.m. — at New York
Jan. 8, noon — at Philadelphia
Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m. — at Buffalo
Jan. 21, 7 p.m. — at Rochester
Jan. 29, 7 p.m. — Philadelphia
Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m. — Albany
Feb. 5, 7 p.m. — at Albany
Feb. 12, 7 p.m. — New York
Feb. 19, 6 p.m. — Halifax
March 4, 7:30 p.m. — Rochester
March 12, 7 p.m. — Halifax
March 19, 7 p.m. — at Albany
March 26, 7 p.m. — at Toronto
April 1, 7:30 p.m. — Toronto
April 16, 7 p.m. — Buffalo
April 23, 8 p.m. — at Panther City
April 30, 7 p.m. — Philadelphia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.