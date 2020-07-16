The Georgia Swarm announced Thursday they have re-signed transition player Joel White to a one-year deal.
White, 31, wrapped up his eighth NLL season and fifth with the Swarm in the 2019-20 NLL season. His efforts helped the Swarm post the lowest shots against per game in the NLL at 47.9. In 11 regular season contests for the Swarm last season, White dished out five assists, led the Swarm with 95 loose balls, and was tied for the second-most caused turnovers on the Swarm with 15.
“Joel White continues to be a disruptive force for our defense,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said. “His ability to come up with a key loose ball or knock down a pass or shot is an important part of our defense. His work ethic provides leadership to his younger teammates.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder etched his name into Swarm franchise history by scoring the game-tying goal of Game 2 of the 2017 NLL Finals in the final four seconds of regulation, forcing overtime and eventually the Swarm’s first-ever NLL Cup.
Out of Cortland, N.Y., White has played in 100 regular season games throughout his eight-year NLL career. He has recorded 70 points (22G, 48A), collected 798 loose balls, and caused 131 turnovers. In seven postseason contests, White has 13 points (4G, 9A), 53 loose balls, and 14 caused turnovers.
A graduate of Syracuse University, White was a two-time team captain and both a Tewaaraton Award finalist and member of the USILA All-American First Team in his final two seasons. He was selected in the second round (No. 10 overall) of the 2011 NLL Entry Draft by the Rochester Knighthawks.
White was acquired by the Swarm during the 2015 season — along with a second-round selection in the 2017 NLL Entry Draft — in a trade with the New England Black Wolves for transition player Andrew Suitor.
“I am so pumped and grateful for an opportunity to be back with the Swarm,” White said. “I can’t thank (Swarm owner and general manager) John Arlotta enough for everything he has done for me over the years and the entire organization for the team and culture they have worked so hard to build. It is truly a pleasure to be able to play this great game for this organization and one I do not take for granted. I am also very grateful to my wife, Kelsey, for her constant support and allowing me to continue to play the game that I love.”
