The Georgia Swarm traded defenseman Connor Sellars and a first-round draft pick (No. 11 overall) to the expansion Panther City LC in the 2021 Entry Draft in exchange for a first-round selection and a conditional third-round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.
Sellars was originally selected by the Swarm in the first round (No. 10 overall) of the 2016 NLL Draft and played in 64 games over four seasons, notching 7 goals, 24 assists, and 29 points over that span. Sellars was also part of the Swarm’s 2017 NLL Championship season his rookie year with the club.
“We want to thank Connor for all the great work he did for the Swarm, including during the 2017 Championship season,” Georgia Swarm owner and general manager John Arlotta said. “The opportunity for a first-round draft pick in 2023 with another expansion draft taking place was compelling.”
Despite dealing the 11th overall pick in the first round of this fall’s player entry draft, the Swarm still have two first-round selections in this year’s draft: No. 2 overall (from New York) and No. 9 overall. The Swarm also currently own three picks in both the second and third rounds, affording the team an astounding eight selections in the first 38 picks of the 2021 NLL Entry Draft.
During this evening’s NLL Expansion Draft, Panther City LC selected Swarm Goalie Kevin Orleman with their 11th of 13 selections. Orleman was drafted 18th overall in the 2016 Entry Draft but did not see action until he signed with the Georgia Swarm as a free agent in 2018. The goalminder hails from Kitchener, Ontario, and has a career .722 save percentage in his 30 career games.
“We wish Kevin all the best, and we are happy he is getting an opportunity to be a starting goalie in the NLL,” Arlotta said.
