The Georgia Swarm announced Monday the club has acquired veteran defenseman Dan Coates and the No. 6 overall selection in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft from the Colorado Mammoth.
The Swarm exchanged forward Zed Williams and the No. 24 and 26 overall selections in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft in return.
“We are elated to get a veteran player of the stature of Dan Coates,” Swarm Owner and General Manager John Arlotta said. “He is an immensely talented defensive player who plays maximum minutes, including man down and face-offs. As good as he is, what our fans will quickly come to recognize is his incredible competitiveness and desire to win. His leadership and character are a perfect fit for the Swarm.”
Coates, 33, was the Mammoth’s team captain from 2016-20, and he was selected by the Mammoth with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2011 NLL Entry Draft. He has logged 128 regular season games in his nine-year NLL career and has 75 points (15G, 60A), 492 loose balls, 139 caused turnovers, and 476 face-off wins in 1024 opportunities. In 10 postseason contests, the St. Catharines, Ontario native recorded six points (1G, 5A) to go with 28 loose balls, 13 caused turnovers, and 45 face-off wins in 102 chances.
During the 2019-20 season, Coates led the Mammoth to a 7-6 record and the fourth lowest team goals against (9.62 GA/GAME). In 12 games, the 33-year-old recorded five points (2G, 3A), 34 loose balls, and five caused turnovers, while going 20-for-53 in face-offs. Coates is a graduate of Canisius College.
“Dan Coates has been a leader on each team he has played on,” Swarm Head Coach Ed Comeau said. “He brings a level of intensity in the way he trains, practices, and plays that will help the Swarm. We are excited to bring in another quality player as we prepare for the 2021 NLL Season.”
Williams, 25, was selected by the Swarm in the first round (No. 4 overall) of the 2017 NLL Entry. His sophomore season saw him increase his offensive production greatly and boost the offensive output for the Swarm’s right side. In 39 regular season games, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound right-hander has 83 points (45G, 38A), 166 loose balls, and 12 caused turnovers, complemented by an 18.6 S%.
“It was difficult to give up a player of Zed’s quality and potential,” Arlotta said. “He was a major contributor in our offense, and we know he will have great success in Colorado. We wish him all the best and thank him for his contributions to the Swarm.”
In his third season with the Swarm, Williams posted 30 points (18G, 12A) to go with 56 loose balls and a caused turnover. He set a new single game career-best in goals scored when he netted five against the Calgary Roughnecks on Feb. 22. From Williamsville, N.Y., Williams is a graduate of the University of Virginia.
The deal is currently pending league approval.
