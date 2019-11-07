Before the Georgia Swarm’s 2019-20 season starts, the National Lacrosse League team will kick off three weeks of training camp starting this weekend.
The final Swarm training camp practice session on Sunday, Nov. 24 will be open at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Field at Infinite Energy Arena for fans to watch for free. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and after the practice’s conclusion at 2:00 p.m., fans can participate in a post-practice question-and-answer session with Swarm head coach Ed Comeau.
The Swarm will also host post-practice autographs with Swarm players, and the Swarm Shop will be open and stocked with the newest Swarm merchandise.
Fans can RSVP for the event at GeorgiaSwarm.com/TrainingCamp. For fans that RSVP, they will be automatically entered to win a Sting City Membership. Current Sting City members can pick up their membership packets and season tickets at the open practice as well. Parking for the open training camp on Sunday, Nov. 24 is free.
The first two weekends of camp will take place at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena in Ontario and are private sessions.
The Swarm will participate in two exhibition games during the first two weekends. First, they take on the Halifax Thunderbirds on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. Their second game will be against the Buffalo Bandits on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.
For the final weekend of training camp, the Swarm return home to Georgia to solidify their roster at 21 players on the Active Roster and four players on the Practice Squad.
After the Swarm’s training camp concludes, the team will head to Rochester to take on the new-look Knighthawks on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Blue Cross Arena. Face-off for the Swarm season opener is set for 7 p.m.
The Swarm’s home opener against the Philadelphia Wings takes place on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Infinite Energy Arena.