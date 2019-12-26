After two dominant wins to open the season, the unbeaten Georgia Swarm lacrosse team returns to Infinite Energy Arena on Saturday to take on the Colorado Mammoth.
Face-off for the only meeting between the two teams this season is 7 p.m.
The Mammoth (1-1) are coming off of a dramatic road overtime win against the Calgary Roughnecks last Saturday, showcasing their typical strong defense led by goaltender Dillon Ward. However, the Swarm (2-0) are on a historical defensive tear of their own as netminder Mike Poulin and the Swarm defense allowing just five goals per game. As such, the Swarm are going into Saturday night expecting stellar goaltending play.
“They have good defense, good goaltending; we’ve got good defense, good goaltending, so it really could (be a goaltending showcase)," Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said. "Both goalies are capable of putting up single digit nights. It’s really important that you take advantage of your opportunities, your special teams, take advantage of transition opportunities, because 5-on-5 goals are hard to come by in a goaltending battle.”
Poulin is enjoying the best start to his 15 years in the NLL, posting a league-best 4.33 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. Despite a 1-1 record, Ward held the Saskatchewan Rush and defending world champion Calgary Roughnecks both to single digits.
The key differentiator between the two clubs will be the offense and special teams.
The Swarm boast one of the top offenses in the NLL with a 13 goals/game, while the Mammoth sit near the bottom with an 8 goals/game.
On the power play, the Swarm are cashing in on 66.7 percent of all man-advantage situations, the best in the NLL. The Mammoth are a close second at 60 percent. The Swarm’s penalty kill fares better, stuffing 83.3 percent of opposing power plays. Colorado has not had the same luck, having stopped 54.6 percent of penalty situations.
Lyle Thompson has enjoyed a productive and consistent two games, posting seven points (4G, 3A). He is tied for the lead in the NLL in points with 14 and leads the league in goals with eight.
Shayne Jackson is next in points for the Swarm with 12 points (6G, 6A), and Jordan Hall (2G, 7A) and Randy Staats (1G, 8A) each have nine points.
For the Mammoth, their offense is led by Jacob Ruest with seven points (5G, 2A). Ryan Lee has six points (2G, 4A), and a trio of Mammoth forwards have five points.
The Swarm are 2-5 against the Mammoth over the last four seasons, but they have fared much better against the West Division team at Sting City, where they’ve earned their two wins. Both clubs have historically played each other close, and the Swarm’s plus-4 goal differential over the Mammoth in large part due to the Swarm’s 21-13 win back in April 2017.
Recent performances are the better indicator of what to expect Saturday night, and with both Poulin and Ward making early cases for NLL Goaltender of the Year, the spotlight will shine on the netminders.