The Georgia Swarm announced last week that World War II U.S. Army veteran Luciano "Louis" Graziano will be honored during their Heroes Night on Sunday, March 8, when the Swarm take on the Philadelphia Wings at 4 p.m. at Infinite Energy Arena.
Graziano served during the Allies Forces D-Day invasion and the Battle of the Bulge, Germany’s final major offensive in WWII. He is also believed to be the last surviving witness of the signing of Germany’s formal surrender at the “Little Red Schoolhouse” in Reims, France.
Graziano, 96, was a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II, serving from Jan. 1943 to Dec. 1946. His memoir, “A Patriot’s Memoirs of World War II — Through My Eyes, Heart and Soul,” was released in 2019 and is based on notes he wrote about his experience in WWII in the decades following his service.
On March 8, Graziano will be selling and signing copies of his memoir before the Swarm’s game. He will also be recognized before the National Anthem and participate in the ceremonial ball-drop.
Following the game’s conclusion, Graziano will be available for autographs, signing alongside Swarm players outside the West Suite Entrance of the Main Concourse of Infinite Energy Arena.
Graziano is a native of East Aurora, N.Y., and he currently resides in Thomson, Ga.
The Swarm’s annual Heroes Night is dedicated to honoring and recognizing those who enrich our lives and keep us safe — active military and veterans from all branches of service, EMS, fire and police first responders, and others who work selflessly to ensure our freedom and peace of mind.
