The Georgia Swarm professional lacrosse team is looking to a former executive of one of metro Atlanta’s other professional sports organizations to fill a key front office position.
Dan Levak, a former director of digital marketing for the Atlanta Falcons, was introduced as the Swarm’s new senior director of marketing and communications, the team announced earlier this week.
Levak joins the Swarm after serving as the senior director of customer growth and category design for VoiceNation telecommunications company, but has also spent 17 years working with Arthur Blank-owned or related sports entities, including the Falcons, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
And he is looking forward to working to help the Swarm broaden the success they’ve had both on and off the field since moving to Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth in 2016, including winning the 2017 National Lacrosse League Championship.
“I’m honored to join an organization so committed to elevating its brand presence and investing in the overall fan experience,” Levak said in a statement released by the team Wednesday. “As a fan of what I believe to be the most electrifying professional sport in the city of Atlanta, I relish the opportunity to help spread that excitement to an expanded fan base and establish the Swarm franchise as the model in the National Lacrosse League.”