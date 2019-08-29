The Georgia Swarm have re-signed forward Zed Williams to a one-year contract. The 2019-20 season will mark Williams’ third season in the NLL and with the Swarm.
"With the signing of Zed this week, we have completed the offseason signing of all of our players from last year,” general manager John Arlotta said. "Not only did Zed have a breakout year statistically in 2019, but he helped other players to have great seasons as well with his hard work and unselfish attitude. We are excited to see what Zed can do in his second full season as an offensive player."
The Swarm moved Williams from his transition role as a rookie to a forward for the 2018-19 season, and the University of Virginia alum broke out in his sophomore season. His personal points total increased from eight to 45 (22G, 23A), and his off-ball contributions helped fellow forwards Lyle Thompson and Randy Staats enjoy strong seasons of their own.
“I greatly enjoyed the successes my teammates and I experienced last season, and can’t wait to build upon that,” Williams said. “It’s awesome to be a part of the Swarm, and I’m excited for the season to come.”
Hailing from Silver Creek, N.Y., Williams was selected in the first round (No. 4 overall) of the 2017 NLL Entry Draft by the Swarm. In his two seasons, the 24-year-old has played in 27 games and posted 53 points (27G, 26A), 110 loose balls, and 11 caused turnovers.
Williams return solidifies the Swarm’s complement of right-handed forwards. He is the second Swarm forward to re-sign this offseason. The Swarm announced they re-signed forward Miles Thompson to a two-year deal on Aug. 23.
Williams’ deal is currently pending league approval.