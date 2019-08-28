The Georgia Swarm have signed Sergio Perkovic to a one-year contract as a defenseman/transition player.
A midfielder for the Premier Lacrosse League’s Redwoods Lacrosse Club and University of Notre Dame alum, Perkovic is a star American-born field lacrosse player looking to crack an NLL roster.
“We are excited that Sergio is interested in playing indoor lacrosse, especially given his All-American field lacrosse career at Notre Dame,” general manager John Arlotta said. “We are seeing an increased number of professional lacrosse players now playing both indoor and outdoor lacrosse. Young lacrosse players should take notice that star college and professional players today are playing box lacrosse.”
Out of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Perkovic has exclusively played field lacrosse his entire career. With the Redwoods in the PLL’s inaugural season, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound midfielder has nine goals and 10 points.
Perkovic graduated from Notre Dame in 2017 and served as the team captain in his senior season. He was a three-time first team USILA All-American and was a nominee for the Tewaaraton Award in 2017. Perkovic holds the record for most goals recorded by a midfielder in program history. In 62 games, the 24-year-old posted 136 points (111 goals, 25 assists), collected 63 ground balls, and has a career 27.5 shooting percentage.
“I’m just pumped to get an opportunity to try out for an NLL team,” Perkovic said. “I do not have much experience in the box game, but I am hoping to use the skills and athleticism I have developed through the outdoor game to fill a roster position for the Georgia Swarm.”
Perkovic could become the next field player to make the jump to box lacrosse with the Swarm. Defenseman Matt Dunn made a significant impact for the Swarm in his first season of indoor lacrosse in 2018-19.
“Box lacrosse is such a fast, physical, exciting game, and I have always had a lot of fun watching in person and on TV," Perkovic said. "I want to thank John Arlotta and the Swarm organization for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to show them what I can do at training camp."
The deal is pending league approval.