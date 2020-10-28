The National Lacrosse League announced Wednesday its target start date for its 35th season is the weekend of April 9-11.
Officials from the Gwinnett-based Georgia Swarm are targeting that weekend for the opener at Infinite Energy Arena.
The focus of the league and NLL teams is to work with health authorities and local jurisdictions to develop health and safety protocols for the players and fans at their games, the league said. A detailed schedule will follow at an appropriate time.
“An incredible amount of effort and leadership from the NLL league office led by NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz has helped us navigate a difficult offseason and set a target for when we can return to play at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Field at Infinite Energy Arena,” Swarm co-owner and president Andy Arlotta said. “There is still much work to do between now and April to solidify when we can play, but we are excited to have a target as we move closer to returning to play in front of our incredible fans, all while closely following federal, state and county guidelines to ensure the safety of our fans, players, and staff on gamedays.”
Under the current plan, teams would report to individual training camps — some virtual and some in-person — under strict guidelines in mid-March, with all teams beginning game play in April. The league is in the process of continuing to build out several scenarios which factor in current and longer-term restrictions in municipalities in both the United States and Canada with regard to immigration and facility use. The NLL’s plans will remain fluid with options for best case scenarios for teams, officials, players, fans and coaches as April approaches.
“We have been continuously working with our teams, Players’ Association, arenas, and health and government officials to prepare to play our 35th season. An April start date will give us sufficient time to have our protocols in place for players, coaches, staff as well as fans,” Sakiewicz said. “We are working with all teams to provide the safest environment and an acceptable level of fans in the stands. We understand that current circumstances will dictate whether this plan is achievable, and we will be prepared to remain flexible and pivot as needed. We want to thank all our players, fans and partners who have supported our efforts to stay connected and engaged during this prolonged offseason and are looking forward to returning to play in April.”
The 2019-20 NLL season ended March 12 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
